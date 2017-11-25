London underground stations reopen after Oxford Circus incident | Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Two London underground stations on Oxford Street have reopened after an incident that police initially treated as if it might be terrorist-related, the city’s transport authority said on Friday. People run down Oxford Street, London, Britain November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson“Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations now both reopened and all trains are stopping normally,” the transport authority said on one of its official Twitter accounts. Police have said there is no evidence that shots had been fired or that there were any serious casualties.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.