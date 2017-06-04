London terror attacks: Gurudwaras open doors to stranded locals, tourists; offer food and shelter

London: Gurdwaras in London opened their doors for victims stranded after Saturday's terror attack in the city by offering them shelter and food, according to media reports.

Almost immediately after the attack was reported, Sikhs tweeted that their places of worship were opened for those caught up in the horrific ordeal. In an incredible show of unity, Sikhs posted maps of nearby Gurdwaras that were open to help those in need in the early hours of the morning, metro.co.uk reported.

"#Sikh Gurdwara in London are open to help & support those affected tonight with shelter & food #LondonBridge #United," @GlasgowGurdwara tweeted.

Other Londoners have been using a new feature on Facebook to offer help to those stuck in London Bridge. People have been offering food, shelter, clothing, and even blood donations for anyone caught up in the terror attacks.

Over 25,000 Sikhs are expected to congregate in Trafalgar Square in central London to remember the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Sikh Federation UK said, "Having discussed arrangements for the 'Remembrance and Freedom' event with the Metropolitan police on Saturday night and this morning, we have come to the mutual decision that the event today (Sunday, 4 June) will continue."

"This sends a strong message to all terrorists that they will never stop us remembering the tens of thousands of Sikhs who lost their lives in 1984," it said.

"It will also be an opportunity to remember and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the innocents killed and injured in the last few weeks in Manchester and London," the Sikh Federation UK said.

Three knife-wielding attackers wearing fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage through central London, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge and then running to a nearby market where they randomly stabbed multiple people, killing seven and injuring 48.

The three terrorists had been shot dead.