London terror attack: Scotland Yard makes 21st arrest from Barking

London: Scotland Yard has made a new arrest of a 19-year-old man in relation to its ongoing investigation into the London Bridge terrorist attack, bringing the total number of persons in custody to seven.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, supported by the Territorial Support Group, arrested at an address in Barking, east London, on Sunday.

"He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He has been taken into custody at a south London police station and is detained under the Terrorism Act," the Met Police statement said.

Searches of a residential address in Barking are ongoing.

The latest arrest brings the number of arrests in the case to 21, with a total number of seven men in custody after the others were released without charge and one bailed to appear before court later this month.

Eight people were killed when three terrorists drove at pedestrians on London Bridge earlier this month and stabbed people in Borough Market.