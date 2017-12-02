London mayor Sadiq Khan arrives in Mumbai tomorrow, to meet politicians, business leaders

London: London mayor Sadiq Khan will be arriving in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his first official tour to three Indian cities to promote the British capital's resilience and strengths post-Brexit.

Apart from Mumbai, Khan will be visiting Delhi and Amritsar in India and then fly to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan on his six-day tour to six cities. As part of the Indian leg of the trade mission aimed at promoting new business links between India and London, the London mayor has a series of meetings planned with senior politicians, business leaders, regional leaders as well as Bollywood personalities.

His central message will be that the British capital remains open to Indian talent post-Brexit.

"Following last year's EU referendum, it is far more important to get the message of London is open out far and wide and I will be taking that message to India and Pakistan," he said on the eve of his visit.

Khan would be taking the Jet Airways' recently launched third direct London-Mumbai flight.

The mayor of London will be accompanied by his Deputy Mayor for Business, Rajesh Agrawal. Their packed itinerary in India will include discussions on business and investment, infrastructure and the environment as well as visas and other opportunities to work together more closely.