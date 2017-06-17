London fire: 58 presumed dead in Grenfell Tower blaze, say police

London: A total of 58 people are presumed dead after the devastating fire in a London tower block, police chief Stuart Cundy told reporters on Saturday.

"We've worked tirelessly to establish how many people we believe were in Grenfell Tower on the night and at this point in time we are unable to say that they are safe or well," he said.

"Sadly at this time there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead."

The number of confirmed fatalities remains at 30.