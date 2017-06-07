London Bridge attack: Emmanuel Macron confirms death of third French victim

Paris: French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Wednesday that a third citizen had died in last weekend's jihadist attack in London after police searching for a missing Frenchman found a body in the River Thames.

"We received confirmation of the new toll this morning. There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side," Macron said, deploring the "heavy toll these attacks have taken on us".

Macron did not confirm the identity of the third French victim.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in which police have now confirmed that eight people were killed.

Macron praised the British for their sang-froid in the face of the attacks and emphasised France's "desire to win this war against terrorism together".

"The British people are courageous, stand tall and do not give up. And we are the same," he said.

The death toll from the weekend attack in London that saw three assailants mow down people on a London Bridge and then go on a stabbing spree rose to eight on Wednesday.

The dead include three Frenchmen, two Australians, a Canadian, a Spaniard and a Briton, reflecting the city's international population.

British police said on Wednesday that they had recovered a body from the Thames river believed to be that of 45-year-old Frenchman Xavier Thomas, missing since the night of the attack.

"Xavier was in London for the weekend with his girlfriend. They were walking south over London Bridge at around the time the attack started," police said.