London attack: UK parties suspend national election campaign today

London: Britain's main Conservative and Labour parties suspended national campaigning on Sunday for the upcoming general election after six people died in a suspected terror attack in London.

Six victims were killed in the London terror attack and the three attackers were shot dead by armed police, when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree, police said on Sunday.

"The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge," a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May's centre-right party told AFP.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour party, added in a statement, "The Labour party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury."

Britain goes to the polls on Thursday. This is the second terrorist attack in two weeks, after the suicide bombing in Manchester.