You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. London attack: Three attackers shot dead, were wearing fake suicide vests, says police

London attack: Three attackers shot dead, were wearing fake suicide vests, says police

WorldAFPJun, 04 2017 09:45:58 IST

London: The three assailants shot dead by police after stabbing several people in the Borough Market area of London were wearing fake suicide vests, police said on Sunday.

A Police officer clears people away from the area near London Bridge after an incident in central London on Saturday. AP

A police officer clears people away from the area near London Bridge after an incident in central London on Saturday. AP

"The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," Britain's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said.

Six victims were killed in the London terror attack and the three attackers were shot dead by armed police, when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree, police said Sunday.

"At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police," Rowley said.

The attack came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.

 


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 09:45 am | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 09:45 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores