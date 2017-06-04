London attack: Three attackers shot dead, were wearing fake suicide vests, says police

London: The three assailants shot dead by police after stabbing several people in the Borough Market area of London were wearing fake suicide vests, police said on Sunday.

"The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," Britain's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said.

Six victims were killed in the London terror attack and the three attackers were shot dead by armed police, when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree, police said Sunday.

"At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police," Rowley said.

The attack came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.