London attack: European cooperation against extremists vital, Emmanuel Macron tells Theresa May

WorldAFPJun, 04 2017 20:05:12 IST

French president Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of European cooperation in the fight against extremist violence during a phone call on Sunday with his British counterpart Theresa May following the London attack.

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron. Reuters

Macron "reiterated the importance" of "European cooperation in the fight against terrorism" during the conversation, a statement from his office said.

Macron also expressed France's support to Britain and said it was vital to fight propaganda on social networks.

Four French nationals are among the 48 people injured by three men who mowed down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge late Saturday before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives.

Seven people died in the attack.

May said Britain would ensure the security of French expatriates who were voting in London on Sunday in the upcoming French parliamentary election.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron said his country stands by Britain:

"In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever on Britain's side," he wrote in a tweet.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 07:53 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:05 pm

