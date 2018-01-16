Libya's state-owned Afriqiyah Airways suspends all flights after attack by armed group damages fleet

Tripoli: Libya's state-owned Afriqiyah Airways on Monday suspended all flights after heavy clashes damaged a number of its airplanes.

"As a result of the clashes at M'etiga international airport, we regret to inform you that our aircraft fleet (five airplanes, including a cargo plane) has suffered great damage. This damage, unfortunately, prevents the fleet from flying again." Afriqiyah Airways said in a press release, Xinhua reported.

The company said that flights from Misurata and M'etiga airports are suspended until further notice, including regular scheduled flights.

Security services closed Tripoli's M'etiga international airport on Monday morning, following a heavy attack by an armed group that killed 16 people and injured 48 others, including civilians.

The UN-backed government issued a statement condemning the attack, saying it "threatened the lives of travellers, nearby residents and the safety of air traffic."

The airport witnessed frequent clashes and armed attacks, most recently in October 2017.

However, Monday's attack is the most violent one the airport has witnessed so far, as gunmen attacked the air hub and the prison inside it, where hundreds of terrorists have been detained over the past few years.