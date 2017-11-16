Lebanon's Hariri will arrive in France in 'coming days': Elysee source | Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, will arrive in France “in the coming days” with his family, a source inside the French presidential palace said on Wednesday. A poster depicting Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned as Lebanon's prime minister is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal SaidiThe Elysee Palace said President Emmanuel Macron had invited Hariri to France after speaking with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

