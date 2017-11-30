Lebanon's Hariri signals may withdraw resignation next week: statement | Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday that matters were “positive” and if that continued, he would withdraw his resignation next week, a statement from his press office said. Saad al-Hariri who suspended his decision to resign as prime minister talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher Hariri had announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, then put it on hold last week at the request of President Michel Aoun, after Hariri had returned to Lebanon.

