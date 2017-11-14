Lebanon says Saudi sanctions would destabilise region | Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Tuesday said Saad al Hariri’s freedom would only be proven once he returned from Saudi Arabia, and that any Saudi sanctions would destabilise the wider region. Hariri announced his shock resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister in a broadcast from Riyadh 10 days ago. “Any (Saudi) measures would not only be targeting Lebanon and its stability, this would be a punishment for the region because any instability in the Lebanon would cause instability in the region,” Bassil said during a visit to Paris. “The first to be touched would be Syrians in Lebanon,” added Bassil, who was speaking in English.

