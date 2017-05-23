Kulbhushan Jadhav row: Pakistan's attorney general to brief country's parliament on the case

Islamabad: Pakistan's Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will on Tuesday brief the country's parliament and take the members into confidence in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

"The Attorney General has been invited to brief the MPs through the Parliamentary Committee for National Security on the efforts the government has so far made," Dawn online quoted National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as saying.

Sadiq said the Attorney General will also brief the National Assembly about the "next likely steps regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case so that parliament may be taken into confidence in this regard".

The Speaker lamented that the country's opposition criticised the legal team because the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had stayed hanging of Jadhav until the final order is announced.

Ali would now represent Pakistan in the Jadhav case at the ICJ. Earlier, Britain-based lawyer Khawar Qureshi represented the country.

Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a military court in Pakistan for "sponsoring terrorism and waging war" against Islamabad. Jadhav, whose family in based in Mumbai, was reportedly arrested from Balochistan.

India has approached the Hague-based court to secure freedom of Jadhav, who New Delhi says was abducted from Tehran.

The top court on 18 May halted the execution of Jadhav.