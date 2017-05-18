Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Politicals parties in India rejoice at 'major victory' of ICJ verdict

New Delhi: Leaders cutting across the party on Thursday welcomed the order of International Court of Justice putting a hold on the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan and asked it to respect the same.

Hailing the order as a"major victory" for India, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said it has "exposed" Pakistan and exuded confidence that the final order too will be in India's favour.

"Major victory for India #KulbhushanJadhav case. ICJ upholds India's right to consular access, put a stay on death execution. Justice prevails (sic).

"International Court of Justice staying execution of #KulbhushanJadhav has exposed Pakistan. I'm sure final order too will go in our favour (sic)," Naidu tweeted.

Describing the order as "positive", CPI's national secretary D Raja hailed the ICJ for making it clear that India has every right to provide consular access to Jadhav.

"Now, Pakistan will have to respect the order and abide by it," the Left leader said.

Joining the leaders in welcoming the order, Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted the entire country is united in ensuing Jadhav's safe release.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, currently in Hyderabad, though noted the ICJ has reiterated its earlier position that Pakistan should wait till the time the international court disposes of the case.

"It is just a continuation of its earlier understanding," Yechury observed.

An 11-judge bench of the ICJ unanimously put on hold the execution of Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

The ICJ also instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

The court said that India should have been granted consular access to its national as per the Vienna Convention to which both countries have been signatories since 1977.