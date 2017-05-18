Kulbhushan Jadhav case in ICJ: Pakistan analysts slam defence, speculate on world court's jurisdiction

As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) put on hold the death sentence of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, media in Pakistan and across the world gave a myriad of reactions to the verdict.According to Dawn online, Pakistani analysts were earlier confident that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction to put Jadhav’s execution on hold, however, on Thursday observers have said the jurisdiction argument was “weak” and “damaging”.

Retired Justice Shaiq Usmani told DawnNews the decision is alarming because ICJ does not have any jurisdiction. He said it was Pakistan’s mistake since it appeared at the court. They shouldn't have attended. They have shot themselves in the foot, Usmani added.

London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam, on the other hand, told Dawn News that Pakistan was ill-prepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to make its argument. Usmani was one of many other lawyers who thought Pakistan did not put up its best defence and should have been better prepared. Another lawyer questioned that when India did not give consent to the Kashmir issue going to ICJ, then why did Pakistan give consent to the Jadhav case?

Pakistan's Geo TV focused on how "India was trying to portray Jadhav's sentencing as a humanitarian issue". Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said India wove a humanitarian angle in the "Indian-spy" Kulbushan Jadhav’s case to divert the world's attention from his real actions: fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan.

The Daily Pakistan played up Zakaria's statements and carried a headline like "ICJ verdict was leaked to India ahead of time: Pakistan Foreign Office". The Daily Pakistan article further mentioned how the ICJ verdict has fuelled intense speculations with observers including journalists saying that the Indian lobby in the court had influenced and then leaked the verdict. People on Twitter even brought up journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's tweet as vouching for the speculation.

India apparently has people inside of the ICJ guiding their home country, Pakistan on the other hand is not even prepared to fight the case pic.twitter.com/9LVSEwRuGm — Waqas Ahmed (@waqas_x) May 18, 2017

As I had predicted in my earlier tweets the ICJ decision was a foregone conclusion. We did not have to go to ICJ to begin with but we did — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 18, 2017

There were journalists who also tweeted the possibilities of Pakistan not following the international court's order. Other tweets from students also emphasised on the Pakistan's weak defence at ICJ.

#KalbhushanJhadav case precedent...Germany vs US 1982, Germans Karl-Heinz & Walter awarded death penalty. ICJ moved but US executed them — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) May 18, 2017

We sent a junior lawyer in #KalbhushanJhadav case because all senior lawyers of Pakistan are defending PM Nawaz in corruption cases: ISPR — Tayyaba Chaudhary (@TayyabaLatifCh) May 18, 2017

In a major boost to India, which has moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it. The decision of the 11-judge bench was unanimous, ICJ President Ronny Abraham said while reading out the verdict.