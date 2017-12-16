You are here:
Knife-wielding man shot by military police at Amsterdam airport; no reports of other injuries

Amsterdam: A Dutchman wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and taken into custody, an official said.

Representational image. Getty Images

There were no reports of other injuries.

“The suspect in the incident is a 29-year-old man from The Hague,” police said in a tweet. “The man is known to the police in connection with previous violent incidents.”

The man had made threats with a knife and was shot at the central plaza of Schiphol airport, an area with shops and restaurants, spokesman Stan Verberkt said. “He was injured and has been taken into custody.”

No details of his condition were released.


The immediate area around the incident was closed to the public, but authorities gave the all clear and the airport was operating as usual, he said.


