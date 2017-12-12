Kim Jong-un adds new talent to portfolio: Claims ability to control weather, change the moods of mountains

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, who recently called US president Donald Trump a "mentally deranged dotard" and the "destroyer of world peace", has claimed an honour for himself as well: The ability to control the weather, and change mountains' moods. An admittedly more useful superpower, we feel, especially in comparison to the ability to endanger world peace.

As reported by State-controlled Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un was in the mood for a walk the other day. And not wanting to walk like other mere mortals, he decided to scale the icy peaks of Mount Paektu, the "sublime mountain of revolution".

The mountain, the news report said, displayed a marvelous scene and showed "glee at the reappearance of its great master". It's not every day that Mount Paektu can be scaled, but it's also not every day that the great master decides to walk either.

"As if to give warm welcome to him who brought the 'great November event' of the great Korea and show joy at the appearance of the peerlessly illustrious commander who controls the nature, the heart of the ever-changing Lake Chon on the top of Mt Paektu presented charming scenery showing magic peaks and dazzling sunshine on its clear and blue waves," the report said.

And no, we don't know what happened to the person who wrote this article. He was perhaps dispatched to find a few more copies of the thesaurus, so other North Koreans too may learn these fine synonyms.

But then we shouldn't be surprised at Kim Jong-un's abilities to scale an icy mountain in the peak of winter, or that he can control the weather. After all, it runs in the family. As a report on The Telegraph said, his father Kim Jong-Il too could control the weather, and had spread the story all across the land that he could do so with his moods, "as if by magic".

The father Kim, in order to further emphasise this claim, also said his birth in 1941 was heralded by a double rainbow and the birth of a new star in heaven.