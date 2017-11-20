Kenyan Supreme Court rules in favour of Uhuru Kenyatta, upholds results of election held in October

Nairobi: The Supreme Court of Kenya on Monday upheld the results of a presidential re-run held in October, which incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta won and which the opposition boycotted.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had also disputed the results of the first election held in August, reports Efe news.

The Supreme Court had invalidated the results of the 8 August poll that declared incumbent Kenyatta as the winner, after Odinga claimed the results were electronically tampered with.

The re-run was held on 26 October.

At least 37 people were killed and hundreds injured in clashes during the August election.