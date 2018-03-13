Kathmandu plane crash: US offers condolences to families and loved ones of deceased victims

Washington: The US on Monday offered its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who were killed in a plane crash at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

A Bangladeshi passenger aircraft crashed and burst into flames on Monday while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu, killing at least 50 people, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster in more than 25 years.

The Dhaka to Kathmandu US-Bangla Airlines flight, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near the airport, TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur said.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” a State Department Spokesperson said.

“We are not aware of any request for US assistance at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Nepal army spokesman Brigadier General Gokul Bhandari said 50 people had died in the crash.

There were 33 Nepalese nationals on board flight UBG 211, a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400. Others include 32 Bangladeshis, one Chinese and one Maldivian.