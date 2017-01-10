Kandahar governor, UAE envoy among nine injured as explosion rocks govt guest house

Kabul: At least nine people were killed and 16 wounded in an explosion at a provincial government guest house in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

The UAE ambassador, Kandahar governor Hamayun Azizi and another envoy were among those injured in the explosion, provincial spokesperson Samim Khpolwak, who is himself injured, told TOLOnews.

He said at least four Arabs, who were bodyguards, were among those killed. A source told TOLOnews the governor was in a serious condition. The explosion took place during a high-level meeting at the guest house.

Earlier on Tuesday, twin explosions rocked the Kabul city and left at least 25 killed. Taliban insurgents had claimed responsibility for the earlier bombings, which struck as employees were exiting the parliament complex.

The explosion reportedly happened close to the American University and Noor hospital on Darulaman Road.

"The first explosion happened outside the parliament. A number of innocent workers were killed and wounded. It was caused by a suicide bomber on foot," Zabi, an injured parliament security guard, told AFP. "The second one was a car bomb. It was parked on the other side of the road and flung me back when it detonated," he said.

