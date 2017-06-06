Kabul terror attack: America stands in solidarity with Afghanistan, says US national security advisor HR McMaster

Washington: United States national security advisor Lieutenant-General HR McMaster has assured Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani that America stands in solidarity with the Afghan government after the deadly terror attacks in Kabul last week.

McMaster condemned the terror attacks in the strongest terms and noted that the United States stands in solidarity with the Afghan government and people, the White House said.

"Lieutenant General McMaster underscored America's steadfast support for the national unity government, and he recognised that because terrorists are seeking to divide the Afghan people, it is more important than ever, in the face of such adversity, to remain united and be strong in our resolve to achieve the security and peace that the people of Afghanistan deserve," the White House said in a statement.

McMaster wished Ghani and all Afghans best wishes for Ramadan and expressed confidence that the Afghan people would overcome this difficult period and defeat their enemies.

"He expressed admiration for the courageous Afghan security forces who, every day work to confront the enemies of all civilised people," the White House said.

Meanwhile, Republican congressman Walter Jones asked United States president Donald Trump not to increase the number of troops in Afghanistan.

"I'm absolutely opposed to it, because if you increase the number of American troops that means the number of Americans to be killed and wounded goes up. And again, I come back to the point, what have we accomplished? We spent over $800 billion. We are very close to $1 trillion in the past 16 years," Jones told PJ Media in an interview.

"We've had over 2,200 Americans killed and 20,000 wounded. What have we accomplished? In fact, (Hamid) Karzai, the former leader of Afghanistan, is now trying to get the Russians to negotiate with the Taliban so he can go back into power," Jones said.