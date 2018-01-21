Budget 2018
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Kabul hotel attack: Pakistan condemns terror attack, urges cooperation among countries to combat terrorism

World PTI Jan 21, 2018 13:11:46 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned a deadly terror attack at a luxury hotel in Kabul and called for cooperation among countries for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

Black smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul on Sunday. AP

Black smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul on Sunday. AP

Gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul killing at least six people, sparking a twelve hour fight with security forces.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack at the Inter-Continental Hotel in Kabul last (Saturday) evening," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"In our view, cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants who carry out terror attacks in Afghanistan.


Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 13:11 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 13:11 PM

Also See






Union Leader: Director Sanjay Patel and cast talk about portraying mill workers' strife



Top Stories




Cricket Scores