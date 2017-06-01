You are here:
Kabul bombing: Pakistan claims to be 'victim of terrorism', dismisses Afghanistan's allegations

WorldIANSJun, 01 2017 18:34:11 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday dismissed accusations by Afghanistan linking it to Wednesday's horrific Kabul bombing that killed 90, and wounded over 400 people.

File image of Pakistan's Waziristan region where the Haqqani network operates. AFP

Foreign ministry spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said such accusations will only hinder the peace process.

"Pakistan is also a victim of terrorism and has the highest stakes in peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan's spy agency, has attributed Wednesday's attack to the Pakistan-based Haqqani network and claimed it was directly aided by the ISI.

"Certain elements, who have no interest in peace in Afghanistan and who want to damage Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, have been maligning Pakistan. Pakistan is Afghanistan's friend and well-wisher and has contributed to the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, whenever asked," he said.

In recent years, Kabul and Washington have repeatedly accused Islamabad of sheltering insurgent groups, such as the Haqqani network, that attack Afghan and US troops.

India and Iran have also accused it of sheltering terrorist groups on its soil.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 06:32 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 06:34 pm

