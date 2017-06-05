You are here:
  3. Kabul bombing: China defends Pakistan a week before Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet

WorldIANSJun, 05 2017 16:01:40 IST

Beijing: China on Monday said one country alone cannot tackle the scourge of terrorism, skirting the mention of Pakistan.

Representational image of the 14th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Reuters

China's assistant foreign minister Li Huilai steered clear of Pakistan when asked to comment on Afghanistan blaming Pakistan and the Haqqani terror outfit for the deadly bombing that killed over 90 people in Kabul last week.

He was talking to the media before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) annual meet on 8 June where India and Pakistan will be admitted to the six-member grouping.

"At present, the international community in terms of opposing terrorism has a highly agreed and broad consensus, and all parties emphasise that to tackle the menace posed by terrorism is not something that one party or one country alone can do," Li said.

"The international community should work together and jointly tackle the scourge of terrorism." he added.

Afghanistan is an observer state in SCO.

"China stands willing to work together with other parties bilaterally and multi-laterally to fight terrorism," Li added.


