Kabul bombing: Afghan intelligence blames Haqqani network, alleges Pakistan's involvement

Kabul: The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), the primary intelligence agency in Afghanistan, has blamed the Taliban-linked Haqqani network for the deadly truck bombing in Kabul which killed 90 people dead.

Sediq Sediqqi, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, tweeted this on Thursday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

AFG NDS; #KabulBalst was planned and carried out by #Haqani Network with the direct guidance and assistance from #Pakistani#ISI — Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) June 1, 2017

The Haqqani network of militants, mainly operating in eastern provinces and capital Kabul, has been responsible for many high-profile attacks on security forces.

Nearly 90 people were killed and and over 460 injured when a truck packed with explosives exploded in the diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning. Some injured people were still in critical condition.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State.