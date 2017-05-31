Kabul blast: Pakistan condemns deadly terror attack, calls itself a victim of terrorism

Islamabad: Pakistan has strongly condemned the massive blast which tore through Kabul's diplomatic enclave killing at least 80 people and leaving hundreds, including women and children, injured.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul this morning that has caused loss of precious human lives and injuries to many," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

It said the blast has caused damage to the residences of some Pakistani diplomats and staff, living in the close vicinity, and inflicted minor injuries to some. "Pakistan being a victim of terrorism understands the pain and agony that such incidents inflict upon the people and society", the FO said.

It further said that the people and government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families.

"While reiterating condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, we pray for early recovery of the injured. We firmly stand with our Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish", said FO.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed vehicle in Zanbaq Square around 08:30 am. At least 80 people have been killed and hundreds wounded when the massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul's diplomatic quarter, shattering the morning rush hour and bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital.