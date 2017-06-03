Kabul blast: Multiple explosions rock protest victim's funeral, 15 feared dead

Multiple explosions rocked the funeral of a man killed during protests over the worsening security situation in Kabul on Saturday, according to media reports.

"Many people have been killed and wounded at the funeral of Salim Ezadyar," Abdul Wudood, son of a prominent Afghan politician, told AFP. At least 15 civilians were reportedly killed.

The attack comes after Kabul was on lockdown with armed checkpoints and armoured vehicles patrolling the streets to prevent a repeat of protests that spiraled into street clashes, leaving at least four dead.

The protests followed a deadly attack in a diplomatic area in Kabul which killed nearly 100 people and injured over 400 others. Hundreds of demonstrators called for president Ashraf Ghani to step down, which culminated with clashes with the police on Friday.

Officials beat the protesters, shot off tear gas and water cannons and fired live rounds into the air, AFP reported. "Any government attempt to disrupt our fair and just demonstration will show their complicity with terrorist groups and the perpetrators of Wednesday's attack", said Asif Ashna, a spokesman for the protesters.

The funeral was attended by senior Afghan government officials including chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, but his office told AFP that he was unhurt.

Residents have demanded answers from the government over the perceived intelligence failure leading to the bombing, which underscores spiraling insecurity in Afghanistan.

Saturday's killings will likely further inflame passions.

With inputs from AFP