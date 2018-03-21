Kabul attack: Explosion close to Ali Abad hospital kills at least 26 people, injures 18 others

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 26 people, officials said, as Afghans celebrated the Persian New Year.

Another 18 people were wounded in the blast, health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh told AFP.

The interior ministry said a suicide attacker on foot had detonated himself in front of Kabul University.

On the other hand, TOLO News reported that the police in Kabul had confirmed that a car bomb was used in the explosion, which took place close to the Ali Abad hospital and Kabul University.

Officials have said at least 25 people were killed and 18 wounded in Wednesday's bombing in PD3 in #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ZgGTLyAkrs — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 21, 2018

Eyewitnesses also said that all the casualties were civilians.

With inputs from AFP