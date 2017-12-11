Judge tells ex-Trump adviser Manafort to stop communicating with media | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court judge told President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Monday to stop communicating with the media in ways that might affect the outcome of his trial but she agreed to consider a proposal to ease his bail restrictions. Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, escapes a mob of reporters asking about the Republican National Convention Committee on Rules in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/FilesU.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she would take under advisement Manafort’s proposal to have his house arrest lifted in exchange for accepting four of his properties as collateral. She also ordered Manafort, who is under a gag order, to stop communicating with the press in ways that might affect the outcome of his case after he helped ghost write an opinion piece that was published in an Ukrainian newspaper.

