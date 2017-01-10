Jewish centres report bomb threats in several U.S. states | Reuters

NEW YORK Jewish community centres in several U.S. states were evacuated on Monday after they reported receiving bomb threats, according to the organizations' social media accounts and local media reports. No attacks or injuries were immediately reported.Kaplen JCC in the New York City suburb of Tenafly, New Jersey, said on its Facebook page that it received a bomb threat in the afternoon and had reopened as of 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT)."The police have completed a thorough sweep of the JCC and have deemed the threat not credible and the building safe," the centre said.Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, Maryland, said it had also reopened after receiving a threat and being swept checked by local authorities.

"The building was inspected and found to be all clear," it said.Other centres that received threats included ones in Miami Beach, Florida, as well as the state capitals of Jacksonville, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee, according to local media reports.

Jewish community centres typically offer after-school activities, fitness programs and an array of other services.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is aware of the threats and is prepared to assist local authorities if asked, spokeswoman Amanda Hils said in a phone call. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.