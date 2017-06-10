Japan highway accident: Driver killed, 45 injured as car slams into oncoming bus

Tokyo: A passenger vehicle swerved and flipped across a Japanese highway on Saturday and crashed into a bus in the oncoming lane, killing the car's driver and injuring 45 people in the bus.

A camera mounted on the bus captured dramatic footage of the car soaring from the other side of the highway and slamming against its windshield.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, which killed the 62-year-old man who was driving the car alone.

Most of the 47 passengers on the bus received slight injuries with six people sustaining fractures, said a spokesman for the local highway police.

"They are all non-life threatening injuries," he told AFP.

The accident happened on the Tomei Expressway in Aichi prefecture in central Japan.