You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Japan calls North Korea nuclear test 'extremely unforgivable', files protest with country's Beijing embassy

WorldPTISep, 03 2017 12:20:06 IST

Tokyo: Japan confirmed that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test on Sunday and lodged a formal protest with Pyongyang after a major explosion at the isolated nation's main test site.

File image of Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe. AFP

File image of Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe. AFP

"The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information," Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono told reporters.

He said the government registered a protest with the North Korean embassy in Beijing prior to the confirmation, calling any test "extremely unforgivable".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be "absolutely unacceptable," after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation.

"If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it's absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it," Abe said. "There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test," he said, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.


Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 12:00 pm | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 12:20 pm


Also See







Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation



Top Stories



Cricket Scores