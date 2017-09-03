Japan calls North Korea nuclear test 'extremely unforgivable', files protest with country's Beijing embassy

Tokyo: Japan confirmed that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test on Sunday and lodged a formal protest with Pyongyang after a major explosion at the isolated nation's main test site.

"The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information," Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono told reporters.

He said the government registered a protest with the North Korean embassy in Beijing prior to the confirmation, calling any test "extremely unforgivable".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be "absolutely unacceptable," after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation.

"If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it's absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it," Abe said. "There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test," he said, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.