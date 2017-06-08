James Comey testimony LIVE: Washington on edge ahead of former FBI director's Senate hearing

Assurances to an incoming president that he was not under federal investigation. A president's unprecedented request for loyalty from an FBI director. A "very concerning" request from the president to end an investigation into a devoted presidential appointee. Lawmakers hungry for answers and frustrated by the reticence of national security executives to provide them.
It's been a month of extraordinary drama since President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey, rife with leaked details of private memos detailing awkward interactions with the president and the rare appointment of a special counsel to alleviate concerns of White House interference in an ongoing investigation.
A day before Comey's much-anticipated testimony before the Senate intelligence committee, the former FBI director's prepared remarks were officially released, bringing into public view new details in the Trump-Comey saga.
Here's how we got to this point, and here are some things to expect from the most anticipated congressional hearing in recent memory:
The backstory
The testimony, Comey's first public comments since his 9 May firing, unfolds against the extraordinary backdrop of an FBI investigation that has shadowed the Trump White House from the outset and threatens to cripple its agenda.
At the time he was fired, Comey had been overseeing the investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign for months.
The White House's stated reasons for firing Comey were contradicted by the president himself, raising questions about whether Trump had fired Comey to derail the Russia investigation.
The White House initially said Trump was acting on the recommendation of Justice Department leaders, citing as justification a memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that lambasted Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation. But Trump gave a different explanation when he said in an NBC News interview that he had already decided to dismiss Comey and was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he did so.
Trump's actions and justifications presented the possibility that Trump's intention was to obstruct justice.
Comey's testimony
Comey, a skilled raconteur who generally tilts in favor of openness, is well-accustomed to the spotlight and in particular to sensational congressional hearings, including one 10 years ago in which he revealed a dramatic hospital room clash with Bush administration officials.
Thursday's testimony before the Senate intelligence committee is expected to be his most dramatic yet.
The official release of Comey's remarks on Wednesday afternoon came shortly after the conclusion of testimony from Comey's former national security peers who refused to answer senators' questions about their own interactions with Trump. There have been reports that the president tried to pressure NSA director Mike Rogers and director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to publicly push back on the investigation.
The former director's prepared remarks answered many of the looming questions:
— Did the president ask Comey for his loyalty? Yes. "I didn't move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed," Comey said in his written testimony.
— Did the president ask Comey to stop investigating his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn? Yes. "I had understood the president to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December," Comey said.
— How often did Trump and Comey communicate with each other before he was fired? Nine times, Comey said. "Three in person and six on the phone."
— After one of these encounters, did Comey actually tell Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he did not want to meet with the president alone again? Yes. "I took the opportunity to implore the attorney general to prevent any future direct communication between the president and me," Comey said.
But Republicans are likely to press Comey on why he did not raise his concerns about Trump publicly or resign. Some may attempt to divert attention from Comey's remarks about Trump by focusing on two issues they've repeatedly seized on: Leaks and revealing the names of Americans in intelligence reports.
Any limits?
The White House said Monday it would not invoke executive privilege over Comey's upcoming testimony — officials predicted it would look bad otherwise.
Comey, who is used to not answering lawmakers' questions about ongoing investigations, is not likely to say anything on Thursday that could interfere with, or undercut, the ongoing federal investigation into Russia ties. That investigation is being led by Robert Mueller, Comey's predecessor.
Mueller was appointed as a special counsel by the department last month. The two former FBI directors are known to have warm feelings and respect for each other. A Comey associate has said he obtained Mueller's permission to testify.
On Tuesday, Trump was asked what his message for Comey would be. He said, "I wish him luck."
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:05 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:05 pm
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
Parallel universe of 'Comey Day' reportage
Seven pages of Comey’s testimony that are already public have all the ingredients for parallel universes to flourish in Washington, a dream town for lawyers. The Right’s favourite rag Breitbart has already punctured the Comey balloon nice and proper. Unless Comey is keeping the best for later when 19 Senators grill him, what’s already out is making one thing absolutely clear: Flynn, not Russia, is what Trump spoke to Comey about. Trump wanted Comey to probe the origins of the “salacious, unverified” dossier, Comey did not follow through - is Breitbart’s lead story after the Comey papers were outed ahead of the curve.
Breitbart claims that the dossier about hookers and frolic in Russia is reportedly a ploy by the anti-Trump camp to malign the President and little else.
What “salacious” details?
What are the “salacious”, “unverified” and “personally sensitive” details that Comey shared with Trump in the very first meeting on January 6 at Trump Tower? These were unsubstantiated reports on romps with prostitiutes, real estate deals ( or the promise of those) and planning the hacking of Democrats’ computers in partnership with the Russians. Like Comey says clearly in the prepared remarks, these were “unverified” but the fact that Trump and Comey met and this dossier was discussed became the basis for its media splash.
Will Trump be live tweeting?
What’s Trump’s going to do when all cameras are on Comey? Watch or hit back? Most likely the latter, reports Washington Post. So far, Trump’s Twitter feed is eerily quiet on “showboat” Comey. Trump’s engagements for Thursday begin two hours after Comey’s hearing begins and he’ll be watching the Super Bowl with his legal team. So, technically, Trump is free when Comey’s speaking but will Russia-only lawyer Kasowitz be able to rein in his client from his beloved 140 character pastime? Trump’s view of Comey has swung wildly in the last year, from high praise to calling him a “showboat” and then firing him. Connecting the dots now that Comey’s testimony teaser is out in the open, it figures that Trump lost his cool when Comey refused to pledge “loyalty” to Trump which Comey says Trump explicitly asked for.
“Totally vindicated”, says Trump’s Russia lawyer
Marc Kasowitz Trump's newly appointed spokesman and lawyer on all things Russia, smashed a home run for his client: "Totally vindicated."
"The President is pleased that Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe. The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda," Kasowitz said in his first and only statement since getting appointed while Trump was still on his Arabian excursion and deeply worried about the coming Comey bombshell.
"We are never on anyone’s side”
Long before he was fired, Comey allowed a year’s permission for a film crew from USA Network inside the FBI New York office. In April 2017, the network rolled out the six part series titled - Inside the FBI, New York from the Emmy-winning Dick Wolf and Mark Levin. Comey is seen in several episodes. In one of the deleted scenes, he is known to have said: “We are never on anyone’s side. Sometimes, in a polarized world, it’s hard for people to even conceive of that.” Is it any surprise that Washington needs a drink this early on a Thursday morning?
Choose your favourite opinion and choose a section of Comey’s testimony to match
Comey’s testimony shows why he deserved to be fired, reads The Wall Street Journal editorial while Left-leaning magazines are calling for hurrying up and turning the knives into the Trump camp even more. Today, Washington DC is not just Super Bowl for hacks; it’s a gift that will keep on giving for a town crawling with lawyers. Does what Comey said or is about to say amount to obstruction of justice? Will any or all of the 19 senators who question Comey be able to connect the dots and say that Trump's request for loyalty and that Comey not promising to drop the Flynn investigation led to Comey's firing? Choose your favorite opinion and choose a section of Comey’s testimony to match. Despite all the unsavory details in the Comey statement, Comey has gone on record and said what Trump has been pushing him to say - that Trump is not personally under investigation by the FBI.
Watch out for Kamala Harris questioning Comey
Look out for Indian origin Senator from California Kamala Harris grilling James Comey. A former prosecutor, Harris, after reading Comey’s testimony, said Trump asking Comey for "loyalty" is "completely inappropriate”. Barely 24 hours ago, in the same Capitol Hill location, Harris pressed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over whether he would sign a letter to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller full independence from the Justice Department in his Russia probe. “I’m not going to back down”, says Harris about the Comey hearing. A Democrat in a blue state that would rather secede than deal with Trump, Harris is certain to get outsize media spray for her star turn on #ComeyDay.
Comey Day: Covfefe cocktails, FBI breakfast specials
No work’s getting done on Thursday in Washington DC. Wear your doggie chain to office, clock in and make a dash for the nearest bar. Even better, convert your corner office into one - in national interest. Wordsmiths are working overtime to coin fancy names for house specials and they don’t have to look far. ‘Impeachmint’ cocktails, ‘Covfefe’ sandwiches, ‘FBI’ breakfast special ( French toast, bacon and ice cream), and ‘Testimony’ have split Twitter and put wide grins on Washington’s wonkery circuit well before the weekend arrives. All this while the President is stone cold sober - Trump does not touch alcohol.
Washington on edge ahead of Comey testimony
Fired FBI chief James Comey has confirmed that Donald Trump urged him to drop a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, in a preview of hotly awaited testimony Thursday that could rock the foundations of the presidency.
Comey's bombshell claim Wednesday fueled fresh allegations that Trump illegally tried to obstruct an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In a written statement ahead of his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey detailed how Trump repeatedly raised the Russia case with him earlier this year, asking him to go easy on Flynn, who is accused of improper links to Moscow.
AFP
19:29 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
Parallel universe of 'Comey Day' reportage
Seven pages of Comey’s testimony that are already public have all the ingredients for parallel universes to flourish in Washington, a dream town for lawyers. The Right’s favourite rag Breitbart has already punctured the Comey balloon nice and proper. Unless Comey is keeping the best for later when 19 Senators grill him, what’s already out is making one thing absolutely clear: Flynn, not Russia, is what Trump spoke to Comey about. Trump wanted Comey to probe the origins of the “salacious, unverified” dossier, Comey did not follow through - is Breitbart’s lead story after the Comey papers were outed ahead of the curve.
Breitbart claims that the dossier about hookers and frolic in Russia is reportedly a ploy by the anti-Trump camp to malign the President and little else.
19:38 (IST)
What “salacious” details?
What are the “salacious”, “unverified” and “personally sensitive” details that Comey shared with Trump in the very first meeting on January 6 at Trump Tower? These were unsubstantiated reports on romps with prostitiutes, real estate deals ( or the promise of those) and planning the hacking of Democrats’ computers in partnership with the Russians. Like Comey says clearly in the prepared remarks, these were “unverified” but the fact that Trump and Comey met and this dossier was discussed became the basis for its media splash.
19:37 (IST)
Will Trump be live tweeting?
What’s Trump’s going to do when all cameras are on Comey? Watch or hit back? Most likely the latter, reports Washington Post. So far, Trump’s Twitter feed is eerily quiet on “showboat” Comey. Trump’s engagements for Thursday begin two hours after Comey’s hearing begins and he’ll be watching the Super Bowl with his legal team. So, technically, Trump is free when Comey’s speaking but will Russia-only lawyer Kasowitz be able to rein in his client from his beloved 140 character pastime? Trump’s view of Comey has swung wildly in the last year, from high praise to calling him a “showboat” and then firing him. Connecting the dots now that Comey’s testimony teaser is out in the open, it figures that Trump lost his cool when Comey refused to pledge “loyalty” to Trump which Comey says Trump explicitly asked for.
19:34 (IST)
“Totally vindicated”, says Trump’s Russia lawyer
Marc Kasowitz Trump's newly appointed spokesman and lawyer on all things Russia, smashed a home run for his client: "Totally vindicated."
"The President is pleased that Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe. The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda," Kasowitz said in his first and only statement since getting appointed while Trump was still on his Arabian excursion and deeply worried about the coming Comey bombshell.
19:28 (IST)
"We are never on anyone’s side”
Long before he was fired, Comey allowed a year’s permission for a film crew from USA Network inside the FBI New York office. In April 2017, the network rolled out the six part series titled - Inside the FBI, New York from the Emmy-winning Dick Wolf and Mark Levin. Comey is seen in several episodes. In one of the deleted scenes, he is known to have said: “We are never on anyone’s side. Sometimes, in a polarized world, it’s hard for people to even conceive of that.” Is it any surprise that Washington needs a drink this early on a Thursday morning?
19:23 (IST)
Choose your favourite opinion and choose a section of Comey’s testimony to match
Comey’s testimony shows why he deserved to be fired, reads The Wall Street Journal editorial while Left-leaning magazines are calling for hurrying up and turning the knives into the Trump camp even more. Today, Washington DC is not just Super Bowl for hacks; it’s a gift that will keep on giving for a town crawling with lawyers. Does what Comey said or is about to say amount to obstruction of justice? Will any or all of the 19 senators who question Comey be able to connect the dots and say that Trump's request for loyalty and that Comey not promising to drop the Flynn investigation led to Comey's firing? Choose your favorite opinion and choose a section of Comey’s testimony to match. Despite all the unsavory details in the Comey statement, Comey has gone on record and said what Trump has been pushing him to say - that Trump is not personally under investigation by the FBI.
19:16 (IST)
Watch out for Kamala Harris questioning Comey
Look out for Indian origin Senator from California Kamala Harris grilling James Comey. A former prosecutor, Harris, after reading Comey’s testimony, said Trump asking Comey for "loyalty" is "completely inappropriate”. Barely 24 hours ago, in the same Capitol Hill location, Harris pressed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over whether he would sign a letter to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller full independence from the Justice Department in his Russia probe. “I’m not going to back down”, says Harris about the Comey hearing. A Democrat in a blue state that would rather secede than deal with Trump, Harris is certain to get outsize media spray for her star turn on #ComeyDay.
19:09 (IST)
Comey Day: Covfefe cocktails, FBI breakfast specials
No work’s getting done on Thursday in Washington DC. Wear your doggie chain to office, clock in and make a dash for the nearest bar. Even better, convert your corner office into one - in national interest. Wordsmiths are working overtime to coin fancy names for house specials and they don’t have to look far. ‘Impeachmint’ cocktails, ‘Covfefe’ sandwiches, ‘FBI’ breakfast special ( French toast, bacon and ice cream), and ‘Testimony’ have split Twitter and put wide grins on Washington’s wonkery circuit well before the weekend arrives. All this while the President is stone cold sober - Trump does not touch alcohol.
15:03 (IST)
Washington on edge ahead of Comey testimony
Fired FBI chief James Comey has confirmed that Donald Trump urged him to drop a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, in a preview of hotly awaited testimony Thursday that could rock the foundations of the presidency.
Comey's bombshell claim Wednesday fueled fresh allegations that Trump illegally tried to obstruct an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In a written statement ahead of his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey detailed how Trump repeatedly raised the Russia case with him earlier this year, asking him to go easy on Flynn, who is accused of improper links to Moscow.
AFP
15:00 (IST)