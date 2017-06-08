You are here:
  James Comey testimony: Former FBI director uses 'lordy', Twitter explodes

James Comey testimony: Former FBI director uses 'lordy', Twitter explodes

Jun, 08 2017

Washington : Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with US President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators on Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey's statement , writing, "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey's phase on a T-shirt.  

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like "gadzooks" or "gramercy."

 


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:07 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:07 pm

