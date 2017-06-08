You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. James Comey testimony: Ex-FBI chief hopes 'there are tapes' of conversations with Donald Trump

James Comey testimony: Ex-FBI chief hopes 'there are tapes' of conversations with Donald Trump

WorldAFPJun, 08 2017 21:31:14 IST

Washington: Fired FBI chief James Comey said on Thursday he hoped that his private conversations with Donald Trump were recorded, as the president had suggested in a menacing tweet.

Testifying before a Senate committee, Comey said he felt the need to document the interactions — during which he says Trump urged him to drop a probe into a former national security adviser Michael Flynn — for fear the president might "lie" about their meetings.

He directly addressed Trump's suggestion, saying: "I've seen the tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

Three days after he fired the FBI chief in May, Trump tweeted: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:31 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:31 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores