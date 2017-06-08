James Comey testimony: Ex-FBI chief hopes 'there are tapes' of conversations with Donald Trump

Washington: Fired FBI chief James Comey said on Thursday he hoped that his private conversations with Donald Trump were recorded, as the president had suggested in a menacing tweet.
Testifying before a Senate committee, Comey said he felt the need to document the interactions — during which he says Trump urged him to drop a probe into a former national security adviser Michael Flynn — for fear the president might "lie" about their meetings.
He directly addressed Trump's suggestion, saying: "I've seen the tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes."
Three days after he fired the FBI chief in May, Trump tweeted: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"
James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:31 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:31 pm