James Comey pens farewell letter to FBI colleagues, says Donald Trump has the right to fire him

Washington: Former FBI director James Comey has said in a farewell letter to his colleagues in the agency that President Donald Trump has the right to fire him for any reason, "or for no reason at all", a day after he was unceremoniously removed from his post.

He said he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."

"It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply," Comey said in his farewell email, which was first reported by CNN.

Comey was in the third year of his 10 year term, when he was dismissed by Trump in a surprise move. The White House on Wednesday said Comey had lost the confidence of Trump, who was looking to fire him from day one.

"I have long believed that a president can fire an FBI director for any reason, or for no reason at all," Comey wrote.

Comey also said that: "In times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence."

The former FBI director, known for his personal integrity, said it is very hard to leave a group of people who are "committed only to doing the right thing".

"My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution."