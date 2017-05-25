Jakarta suicide bombings: Islamic State linked to attacks that killed five, injured 10

Jakarta: Indonesian police on Thursday said the Islamic State militant group is linked to the suicide bombings near a bus stop in Jakarta that killed two bombers and three policemen.

The pressure cooker explosions on Wednesday also injured 10 others, including civilians and five policemen, Xinhua news agency quoted police spokesman Awi Setiyono as saying.

The spokesman said the bombings were part of a global terrorist movement, which is strongly linked with the Islamic State.

Security was beefed up in Indonesia and authorities were monitoring the movement of dozens of citizens back home after joining the Islamic State in Syria.