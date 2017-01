ABIDJAN Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has named Amadou Gon Coulibaly, a close political ally, as the West African nation's new prime minister, the government said on its official Twitter account.Coulibaly had been serving as an adviser to the president, in the role of secretary-general.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Edward McAllister and Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.