Ivory Coast soldiers block main border crossing with Burkina Faso | Reuters

ABIDJAN Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.

"It's today that it's really started on the border with Burkina Faso. Many trucks are blocked," Adama Toure, head of the association, said, referring to the border north of the Ivorian town of Ouangolodougou. Local residents and truck drivers also confirmed the closure.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

