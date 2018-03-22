Ivanka Trump tried her hand at 'sciencing' and social media had a field day with memes

US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka's tour to the Innovation and Learning Center in Waukee to raise awareness about her father's infrastructure investment plan has gone viral on the internet, but not for the reasons Ivanka would have preferred.

Ivanka, after meeting students and researchers at the Aspiring Professional Experience (APEX), participated in an experiment herself, in which she was seen testing the nicotine content of "vape juice" in e-cigarettes while wearing a lab coat and safety glasses.

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/10md8d5tnz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

However, people on social media soon jumped at the opportunity to do what the internet does best: Make memes. And soon, those memes turned the focus of Ivanka's visit away from the infrastructure investment plan to something else entirely (which was much more hilarious).

I love this so much because: 1) Turtlenecks are a lab safety violation. 2) So is not tying back long hair. 3) So is pouring into a container that you're directly holding. 4) Nobody uses volumetric flasks like that. It's not even a good attempt at looking smart. pic.twitter.com/IO4vgdTzVW — ONE DAY GOD WILL BEG ME TO DIE AND I WILL REFUSE. (@CARRIONIER) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile in the fragrance lab, Ivanka inches ever closer to perfecting the scent of treason. pic.twitter.com/MG4uKbbNx8 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 21, 2018

ian saw the photo of ivanka in a lab coat and concluded she's actually a scientist now pic.twitter.com/HOY04TIHjW — lvl45 CHAOS POTUS who thinks he has 'great Energy' (@thetomzone) March 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pitches workforce development in Iowa and visits a science and Robotics lab. #sciencing #iknowwhatiamdoing pic.twitter.com/BGkBXJvHSp — Mary Viglione (@MaryViglione) March 20, 2018

Evil scientist at work. Ivanka in the lab trying to come up with a formula to make the Mueller investigation go away. pic.twitter.com/haBBWZPflZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 19, 2018

Anybody else upset because Ivanka doesn't have her tied back and all the other lab safety protocols she is violating in that photo? pic.twitter.com/GFjSzMSBvQ — Protestcards (@protestcards) March 21, 2018

Inspired by Russia's nerve agent attack in the UK, Ivanka is developing "Trump Poison" for use on political opponents. pic.twitter.com/tXNUfjedqF — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) March 21, 2018

Ivanka Trump is playing a scientific Barbie. Just like a real Barbie, she has no scientific credentials and the space where her heart should be is a hollow plastic shell. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vjkDQwCJPz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 21, 2018