Ivanka Trump tried her hand at 'sciencing' and social media had a field day with memes

World FP Staff Mar 22, 2018 09:58:59 IST

US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka's tour to the Innovation and Learning Center in Waukee to raise awareness about her father's infrastructure investment plan has gone viral on the internet, but not for the reasons Ivanka would have preferred.

Ivanka, after meeting students and researchers at the Aspiring Professional Experience (APEX), participated in an experiment herself, in which she was seen testing the nicotine content of "vape juice" in e-cigarettes while wearing a lab coat and safety glasses.

However, people on social media soon jumped at the opportunity to do what the internet does best: Make memes. And soon, those memes turned the focus of Ivanka's visit away from the infrastructure investment plan to something else entirely (which was much more hilarious).


