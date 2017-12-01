Italy's Berlusconi sent to trial on judicial corruption charge: source | Reuters

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was ordered on Thursday to stand trial on charge of judicial corruption, a legal source said. Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a rally in Catania, Italy, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio ParrinelloBerlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, is accused of having bribed a witness to give false testimony at a trial in 2013, at which he was accused of having sex with an under-aged prostitute. The trial will begin in the Tuscan city of Siena in February, the source said.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.