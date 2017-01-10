Italy's 5-Star goes back to UKIP alliance in EU Parliament - Farage | Reuters

BRUSSELS Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has backtracked from plans to quit the UKIP grouping in the European Parliament, UKIP founder Nigel Farage said on Tuesday.The U-turn comes after 5-Star was rejected from an alliance with the pro-EU Liberals, a move that had been supported by 5-Star activists in an online vote.Farage said that all differences with 5-Star had been resolved "in an amicable manner". On Monday, its leader, Beppe Grillo, had written a post on his blog, the party's main mouthpiece, bidding farewell to Farage.The UKIP founder welcomed back the 5-Star's 17 European lawmakers, but noted that some "administrative changes" will be needed before continuing to work together in the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group.

A spokesman for Farage declined to give further details on what changes will be required.

5-Star Movement lawmakers were not reachable for comments.Farage said work will continue for an "anti-Euro referendum" in Italy, which is part of 5-Star's European programme.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Louise Ireland)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.