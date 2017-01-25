Italy 5-Star calls for elections after court ruling on voting system | Reuters

ROME Lawmakers from Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday called for immediate elections after the Constitutional Court ruled that the current voting system was invalid."The court has told us what we have to do to give the country an electoral law that at least respects the constitution, now we must respect the court and hold elections," prominent 5-Star Senator Nicola Morra wrote on Facebook.His words were echoed by several other parliamentarians from what is Italy's main opposition party.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Isla Binnie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.