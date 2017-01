STRASBOURG Italian conservative Antonio Tajani on Tuesday won the race to become the next head of the European Parliament. Lawmakers said Tajani secured 351 votes, compared to 282 ballots cast for his fellow Italian and socialist rival in the contest, Gianni Pittella.

