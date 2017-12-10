Israel's Netanyahu says won't take lectures from Turkey's Erdogan | Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would not take any lectures from President Tayyip Erdogan after the Turkish leader criticised Israel over the weekend. French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to a meeting focusing on bilateral ties, Iran, the Middle East peace process, and other regional crises, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer“Mr Erdogan has attacked Israel. I‘m not used to receiving lectures about morality from a leader who bombs Kurdish villages in his native Turkey, who jails journalists, helps Iran go around international sanctions and who helps terrorists, including in Gaza, kill innocent people,” Netanyahu told reporters at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

