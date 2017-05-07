Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Palestine govt of praising terrorism, advises educating children toward peace

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Palestinians are not educating their children toward peace.

Netanyahu spoke on Sunday at his weekly Cabinet meeting ahead of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Israel.

Netanyahu says Trump's first overseas trip as president reflects the strong bond between the nations.

He welcomed Trump's push to resume peace talks, but criticised Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for "praising terrorists and paying them" and lying about preaching peace to children.

The Palestinian "martyrs' fund" pays about 35,000 families of Palestinians killed and wounded in the long-running conflict with Israel, and says the money amounts to welfare payments to victims.

Israel has long said the payments glorify terrorism and provide an incentive to kill. Last week, Netanyahu urged Abbas to "fund peace and not murder."