Israel apologises to Mexico over Netanyahu's tweet endorsing border wall

APFeb, 01 2017 09:37:45 IST

Jerusalem: Israel's president has apologised to Mexico for a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to endorse US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

A statement from President Reuven Rivlin's office on Wednesday says he told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in a phone call that there has been a misunderstanding.

It says Pena Nieto said the tweet hurt Israel-Mexico ties.

Netanyahu tweeted on Saturday that Israel's barrier along its border with Egypt had stemmed a swell of African migrants.

Benjamin Netanyahu
(@netanyahu)

President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea 🇮🇱🇺🇸

January 28, 2017

Netanyahu also said the tweet was meant to draw attention to the success of Israel's fence. Mexico demanded an apology for the tweet.


