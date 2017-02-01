Israel apologises to Mexico over Netanyahu's tweet endorsing border wall

Jerusalem: Israel's president has apologised to Mexico for a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to endorse US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

A statement from President Reuven Rivlin's office on Wednesday says he told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in a phone call that there has been a misunderstanding.

It says Pena Nieto said the tweet hurt Israel-Mexico ties.

Netanyahu tweeted on Saturday that Israel's barrier along its border with Egypt had stemmed a swell of African migrants.