Irish PM announces resignation as party leader | Reuters

DUBLIN Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday he was resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, kicking off a contest that will see a new leader elected by June 2.

Kenny - who had already said he would not lead Fine Gael into elections due late next year - said he would continue to carry out his duties as prime minister while the leadership contest takes place.

Kenny, prime minister since 2011 and the leader of his party for almost 15 years, is expected to be replaced by a younger colleague - most likely Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar, the bookmakers' favourite, or Housing Minister Simon Coveney. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

