Iran's warning to Pakistan vindicates India's stand, says MoS Home Hansraj Ahir

Nagpur: Union Minister Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday appreciated Iran's warning to Pakistan that it would hit terrorist bases in that country if its government failed to fight militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

"The real image of Pakistan is coming out before the world. I appreciate Iran's warning that it will strike at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, which proves our point that such hideouts exist there," he said.

The Union Minister of State for Home made the remarks while responding to a query whether India would participate in such a joint operation with Iran if it is ever undertaken. Ahir was in Nagpur along with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate a host of railway infrastructure projects.

On frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, he said, "We are responding to each and every provocation by Pakistan along the border. It is a weak nation."

On the recent Naxal attacks, Ahir said, a meeting of 10 chief ministers of Naxal-affected states was held at New Delhi yesterday and strategies to tackle the problem were discussed.

"Jawans deployed in Naxal-affected areas will be provided with modern equipment like drones and other support in anti-Naxal operations," Ahir said.

The security personnel will be trained more on safety aspects while initiating a combing operation, he said.